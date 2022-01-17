EN
    16:55, 17 January 2022 | GMT +6

    3,227 tested positive for COVID-19 last week in Atyrau region

    ATYRAU. KAZINFORM Over the past 24 hours 596 new COVID-19 cases were confirmed in Atyrau region, the healthcare department of the region reports.

    422 of them were detected in Atyrau. 366 have COVID-19 symptoms, while 230 are asymptomatic. 28 patients recovered last day. 2,063 are treated at home, 32 are staying in hospital 2, 180 in the modular hospital, 40 in the district hospital. 395 patients are in the infectious diseases hospital at Tengiz.

    3,227 new COVID-19 cases were conformed in the region of the past week. the region remains in the high COVID-19 risk ‘red zone’.


