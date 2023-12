3,241 beat COVID-19 in Kazakhstan

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM Over the last 24 hours 3,241 people more recovered from COVID-19 in Kazakhstan, coronavirus2020.kz reads.

1,433 people more beat the infection in Nur-Sultan, 350 in Almaty, 173 in Shymkent, 91 in Akmola region, 81 in Almaty region, 114 in Atyrau region, 53 in East Kazakhstan, 52 in Zhambyl region, 130 in West Kazakhstan, 461 in Karaganda region, 82 in Kostanay region, 46 in Kyzylorda region, 3 in Mangistau region, 89 in Pavlodar region, 45 in North Kazakhstan, 38 in Turkestan region. As a result the number of recovered hit 427,237.