3,256 recover from COVID-19 in Kazakhstan

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – More people have recovered from the coronavirus infection in Kazakhstan, coronavirus2020.kz reports.

The number of people who have been discharged from hospitals has totaled 3,256, including

585 in Nur-Sultan city,

910 in Almaty city,

183 in Shymkent city,

96 in Akmola region,

147 in Aktobe region,

132 in Almaty region,

165 in Atyrau region,

24 in East Kazakhstan region,

135 in Zhambyl region,

155 in West Kazakhstan region,

146 in Karaganda region,

45 in Kostanay region,

205 in Kyzylorda region,

45 in Mangistau region,

124 in Pavlodar region,

29 in North Kazakhstan region,

130 in Turkestan region.

In total, 6,157 cases of the coronavirus infection have been registered in Kazakhstan. The novel virus killed 34 people in the country.