3.2M quake recorded in Caspian Sea

ASTANA. KAZINFORM A 3.2-magnittude earthquake was recorded in Azerbaijani sector of the Caspian Sea on November 18 at 05:27 a.m., Lada reports.

The epicenter of the quake was at a depth of 59km.

According to the Republican Seismological Service Center of Azerbaijan National Academy of Sciences, no damages or casualties were reported.

Earlier, seismologists assured that earthquakes of 5 or higher magnitude are impossible in Aktau. The seismological change in the Caspian Sea is a natural process and is not linked to the operations at the Kashagan oil deposit.