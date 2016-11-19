EN
Trends:
TV AND RADIO COMPLEX OF THE PRESIDENT OF THE RK
  • kz
  • qz
  • ру
  • en
  • 中文
  • ўз
  • ق ز
    • World News
    Incidents
    Kazakhstan
    Politics
    Analytics
    Economy
    About us
    About agency Contacts Advertisement Partners Photo Site map Tags
    11:19, 19 November 2016 | GMT +6

    3.2M quake recorded in Caspian Sea

    None
    None
    ASTANA. KAZINFORM A 3.2-magnittude earthquake was recorded in Azerbaijani sector of the Caspian Sea on November 18 at 05:27 a.m., Lada reports.

    The epicenter of the quake was at a depth of 59km.

    According to the Republican Seismological Service Center of Azerbaijan National Academy of Sciences, no damages or casualties were reported.

    Earlier, seismologists assured that earthquakes of 5 or higher magnitude are impossible in Aktau. The seismological change  in the Caspian Sea is a natural process and is not linked to the operations at the Kashagan oil deposit. 

    Tags:
    Azerbaijan News
    Currently reading
    More news in our Telegram channel!