3.3 mln Kazakhstanis inoculated with 1st component of anti-COVID vaccine

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – The Ministry of Healthcare of the Republic of Kazakhstan has released the updated vaccination figures, Kazinform reports.

According to a statement released by the Ministry via its official Telegram channel, 3,335,172 Kazakhstanis have been vaccinated with the first component of anti-COVID vaccine as of June 30. The second component has been administered to 2,000,596.

Earlier it was reported that Kazakhstan detected 2,016 new cases of the coronavirus infection, pushing the total number of confirmed COVID-19 cases in Kazakhstan to 423,137 since the start of the pandemic. Since the onset of the coronavirus pandemic 395,262 people made full recoveries from the novel coronavirus in Kazakhstan.