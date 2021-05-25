EN
    13:38, 25 May 2021 | GMT +6

    3,301 air passengers arrived in Kazakhstan with PCR tests

    NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – 3,301 air passengers arrived in Kazakhstan on May 24 had COVID-19 PCR tests, Kazinform cites the Telegram channel of the Interdepartmental Commission on prevention of the spread of COVID-19.

    24 international flights from Germany, the UAE, France, Turkey, Georgia, Belarus, Russia, Uzbekistan, and Kyrgyzstan touched down in Kazakhstan on May 24.

    According to the commission, 3,301 passengers arrived by air in Kazakhstan in the past day, including 1,607 in Almaty city, 976 in Nur-Sultan city, 517 in Shymkent city, and 201 in Aktau city.



