3,307 more recovered from COVID-19 last day

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM Over the last 24 hours Kazakhstan reported 3,307 more recoveries from COVID-19, coronavirus2020.kz reads.

478 people more recovered in Kazakh capital, 975 in Almaty, 81 in Shymkent, 148 in Akmola region, 340 in Aktobe region, 35 in Almaty region, 109 in Atyrau region, 189 in east Kazakhstan, 56 in Zhambyl region, 37 in West Kazakhstan, 175 in Karaganda region, 133 in Kostanay region, 76 in Kyzylorda region, 40 in Mangistau region, 240 in Pavlodar region, 163 in North Kazakhstan, 32 in Turkestan region. As a result the number of recoveries grew to 835,805.