3,329 air passengers arrive with PCR tests in Kazakhstan

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – 3,329 air passengers arrived in Kazakhstan on May 5 had COVID-19 PCR tests, Kazinform cites the Telegram channel of the Interdepartmental Commission on prevention of the spread of COVID-19.

26 international flights from Germany, the UAE, South Korea, Georgia, Belarus, Turkey, Israel, Tajikistan, Russia, Uzbekistan, and Kyrgyzstan touched down in Kazakhstan on May 5.

According to the commission, 3,329 passengers arrived by air in Kazakhstan in the past day, including 1,936 in Almaty city, 590 in Nur-Sultan city, 280 in Shymkent city, 154 in Atyrau city, 5 in Pavlodar city, 298 in Aktau city, and 66 in Uralsk city. All the passengers arrived with COVID-19 PCR tests.



