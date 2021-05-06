EN
Trends:
TV AND RADIO COMPLEX OF THE PRESIDENT OF THE RK
  • kz
  • qz
  • ру
  • en
  • 中文
  • ўз
  • ق ز
    • World News
    Incidents
    Kazakhstan
    Politics
    Analytics
    Economy
    About us
    About agency Contacts Advertisement Partners Photo Site map Tags
    12:41, 06 May 2021 | GMT +6

    3,329 air passengers arrive with PCR tests in Kazakhstan

    None
    None
    NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – 3,329 air passengers arrived in Kazakhstan on May 5 had COVID-19 PCR tests, Kazinform cites the Telegram channel of the Interdepartmental Commission on prevention of the spread of COVID-19.

    26 international flights from Germany, the UAE, South Korea, Georgia, Belarus, Turkey, Israel, Tajikistan, Russia, Uzbekistan, and Kyrgyzstan touched down in Kazakhstan on May 5.

    According to the commission, 3,329 passengers arrived by air in Kazakhstan in the past day, including 1,936 in Almaty city, 590 in Nur-Sultan city, 280 in Shymkent city, 154 in Atyrau city, 5 in Pavlodar city, 298 in Aktau city, and 66 in Uralsk city. All the passengers arrived with COVID-19 PCR tests.



    Tags:
    COVID-19 Coronavirus in the world Coronavirus
    Currently reading
    More news in our Telegram channel!