3,343 more tested positive for COVID-19 in Kazakhstan last day

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM Over the last 24 hours 3,343 coronavirus cases more were detected in Kazakhstan, coronavirus2020.kz reads.

339 were detected in Nur-Sultan, 704 in Almaty, 122 in Shymkent, 178 in Akmola region, 240 in Aktobe region, 278 in Almaty region, 96 in Atyrau region, 136 in East Kazakhstan, 69 in Zhambyl region, 122 in West Kazakhstan, 463 in Karaganda region, 142 in Kostanay region, 77 in Kyzylorda region, 57 in Mangistau region, 195 in Pavlodar region, 80 in North Kazakhstan, 45 in Turkestan region raising the country’s caseload to 851,661.