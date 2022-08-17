EN
    11:26, 17 August 2022 | GMT +6

    3.5 Magnitude quake jolts Issyk-Kul, tremors felt locally

    BISHKEK. KAZINFORM A quake was recorded in the northern part of Issyk-Kul, Kazinform learnt from the Seismology Institute of the National Academy of Science of Kyrgyzstan.

    Tremors recorded on August 16 at 04:16 pm local time were felt in Korumdu, Temirovka, Grigoriyevka, Kozhoyar, Bulan Sogotu and Semenevka of Issuk-Kul district, Bosteri, Kok-Dobe, and Cholpon-Ata.

    No victims were reported after the quake, it said in a statement.


    Photo: cnbcfm.com




