3.5 Magnitude quake jolts Issyk-Kul, tremors felt locally

BISHKEK. KAZINFORM A quake was recorded in the northern part of Issyk-Kul, Kazinform learnt from the Seismology Institute of the National Academy of Science of Kyrgyzstan.

Tremors recorded on August 16 at 04:16 pm local time were felt in Korumdu, Temirovka, Grigoriyevka, Kozhoyar, Bulan Sogotu and Semenevka of Issuk-Kul district, Bosteri, Kok-Dobe, and Cholpon-Ata.

No victims were reported after the quake, it said in a statement.

