3.5 thousand people taking part in ceremony of celebration of 550th anniversary of Kazakh Khanate (PHOTO)

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - The ceremony of celebration of the 550th anniversary of the Kazakh Khanate is being held in Astana. All national TV channel broadcast the show from "Barys" Ice Palace in Astana.

Prominent public figures and representatives of the Government, Majilis, Senate, cultural and scientific spheres, students and the youth of Kazakhstan are watching the show. The honored guests of the show are presidents of the three Turkic speaking states - Kazakhstan - Nursultan Nazarbayev, Kyrgyzstan - Almazbek Atambayev and Azerbaijan - Ilham Aliyev.

About 3.5 thousand people are taking part in the show. Almost all of the participants of the show are professional artists from Astana and other regions of the county. Around 46 groups are participating in the show.