EN
Trends:
TV AND RADIO COMPLEX OF THE PRESIDENT OF THE RK
  • kz
  • qz
  • ру
  • en
  • 中文
  • ўз
  • ق ز
    • World News
    Incidents
    Kazakhstan
    Politics
    Analytics
    Economy
    About us
    About agency Contacts Advertisement Partners Photo Site map Tags
    09:09, 04 August 2021 | GMT +6

    3,554 daily coronavirus recoveries reported in Kazakhstan

    None
    None
    NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – 3,554 people have recovered from the coronavirus infection in the country in the past 24 hours, Kazinform cites coronavirus2020.kz.

    Karaganda region has registered the most triple-digit number of fresh daily COVID-19 recoveries – 750. Nur-Sultan city and Aktobe region are second and third in terms of the number of daily recovered cases – 475 and 410.

    Triple-digit daily COVID-19 recoveries have also been seen in Shymkent city – 301, Kostanay region – 266, North Kazakhstan region – 189, Akmola region – 177, Mangistau region – 156, Almaty region – 148, West Kazakhstan region – 142, Kyzylorda region – 140, Pavlodar region – 128, and Turkestan region – 115.

    84 more beat the virus in Atyrau region and 73 in East Kazakhstan region over the past day.

    Kazakhstan has so far reported 492,689 coronavirus recovered cases.


    Tags:
    COVID-19 Coronavirus in the world Coronavirus Top Story для ANSA
    Currently reading
    More news in our Telegram channel!