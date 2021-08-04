3,554 daily coronavirus recoveries reported in Kazakhstan

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – 3,554 people have recovered from the coronavirus infection in the country in the past 24 hours, Kazinform cites coronavirus2020.kz.

Karaganda region has registered the most triple-digit number of fresh daily COVID-19 recoveries – 750. Nur-Sultan city and Aktobe region are second and third in terms of the number of daily recovered cases – 475 and 410.

Triple-digit daily COVID-19 recoveries have also been seen in Shymkent city – 301, Kostanay region – 266, North Kazakhstan region – 189, Akmola region – 177, Mangistau region – 156, Almaty region – 148, West Kazakhstan region – 142, Kyzylorda region – 140, Pavlodar region – 128, and Turkestan region – 115.

84 more beat the virus in Atyrau region and 73 in East Kazakhstan region over the past day.

Kazakhstan has so far reported 492,689 coronavirus recovered cases.