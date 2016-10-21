EN
Trends:
TV AND RADIO COMPLEX OF THE PRESIDENT OF THE RK
  • kz
  • qz
  • ру
  • en
  • 中文
  • ўз
  • ق ز
    • World News
    Incidents
    Kazakhstan
    Politics
    Analytics
    Economy
    About us
    About agency Contacts Advertisement Partners Photo Site map Tags
    09:14, 21 October 2016 | GMT +6

    3.5M earthquake rocked in E Kazakhstan

    None
    None
    ASTANA. KAZINFORM 3.5-magnitude earthquake occurred in the East Kazakhstan region, in 23km southeast from Makanchi settlement, according to the Center for Seismic Information Gathering and Processing of the Geophysical Research Institute.

    The quake occurred on October 21, 2016 at 03:38am Astana time in 23km southeast from Makanchi settlement, in 356km from Taldykorgan city. The coordinates of the epicenter are: 46.69° north latitude, 82.30° east longitude. Energy class of the quake made K=8.0. 

    Tags:
    East Kazakhstan region
    Currently reading
    More news in our Telegram channel!