3.5M earthquake rocked in E Kazakhstan

ASTANA. KAZINFORM 3.5-magnitude earthquake occurred in the East Kazakhstan region, in 23km southeast from Makanchi settlement, according to the Center for Seismic Information Gathering and Processing of the Geophysical Research Institute.

The quake occurred on October 21, 2016 at 03:38am Astana time in 23km southeast from Makanchi settlement, in 356km from Taldykorgan city. The coordinates of the epicenter are: 46.69° north latitude, 82.30° east longitude. Energy class of the quake made K=8.0.