ASTANA. KAZINFORM - The Network of Seismic Stations of Kazakhstan's Science Committee has recorded an earthquake in Almaty region today at 7:34 a.m. Astana time, Kazinform reports.

"The epicenter of the earthquake was located in Kazakhstan, 323 km northeast of Almaty. Energy class of the earthquake: 8.5. MPV magnitude: 3.6. The epicenter coordinates: 45.14° N 79.91° E. Depth of focus: 30 km," the statement says.