    15:37, 18 January 2022 | GMT +6

    3,626 get Pfizer vaccine in Atyrau region

    ATYRAU. KAZINFORM 3,626 pregnant women and teens got the Pfizer vaccine against COVID-19 in Atyrau region as of now, Kazinform reports.

    3,626 pregnant women and teens got the Pfizer vaccine against COVID-19 in Atyrau region as of now. Out of which 1,789 are nursing moms, 191 pregnant women and 1,646 teens aged 12-18.

    Teens are vaccinated with the consent from the lawful representatives.

    As earlier reported, vaccination of health workers and people aged 60 started in the region.

    Besides, the number of coronavirus cases sharply rose at Tengiz oilfield.


    Tags:
    COVID-19 Atyrau region Healthcare Coronavirus
