    21:16, 12 May 2022 | GMT +6

    3,654 doses of COVID-19 vaccine administered in past 24 hours: MoHAP

    ABU DHABI. KAZINFORM - The Ministry of Health and Prevention (MoHAP) has announced that 3,654 doses of the COVID-19 vaccine were administered during the past 24 hours, WAM reports.

    The total number of doses provided up to today stands at 24,786,745 with a rate of vaccine distribution of 250.61 doses per 100 people.

    The vaccination drive is in line with the Ministry's plan to provide the vaccine to all members of society and acquire immunity, which will help reduce the number of cases and control the spread of the virus.


