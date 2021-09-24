3,673 defeat coronavirus infection in Kazakhstan in 24 hrs

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – 3,673 people have recovered from the coronavirus infection in the country in the past 24 hours, Kazinform cites coronavirus2020.kz.

Almaty city has reported the biggest triple-digit number of fresh daily COVID-19 recoveries – 897, followed by Almaty region with 542 daily recoveries. Karaganda region is third in terms of the highest number of daily COVID-19 recoveries - 354.

Atyrau region has reported 237 daily recoveries, Aktobe - 214, Pavlodar region – 205, Akmola region – 203, East Kazakhstan region – 190, Nur-Sultan city – 189, West Kazakhstan region – 138, and Kostanay region – 138.

99 more beat the virus in Kyzylorda region, 68 in North Kazakhstan region, 67 in Shymkent city, 45 in Zhambyl region, 44 in Mangistau region, and 43 in Turkestan region.

Kazakhstan has so far reported 805,346 coronavirus recovered cases.