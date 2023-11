ASTANA. KAZINFORM 3.6-magnitude earthquake was recorded by the National Seismological Stations Network on January 12 at 08:02:53 Almaty time, Kazinform reports.

“The epicenter of the quake was at a depth of 5km in 278km northeast from Almaty city, in the territory of Kazakhstan. Its energy class made 8.6 and MPV magnitude was 3.6," a statement from NSSN reads.