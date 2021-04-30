EN
Trends:
TV AND RADIO COMPLEX OF THE PRESIDENT OF THE RK
  • kz
  • qz
  • ру
  • en
  • 中文
  • ўз
  • ق ز
    • World News
    Incidents
    Kazakhstan
    Politics
    Analytics
    Economy
    About us
    About agency Contacts Advertisement Partners Photo Site map Tags
    11:39, 30 April 2021 | GMT +6

    3,780 Kazakhstanis return home with PCR tests

    None
    None
    NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – 28 international flights from Germany, the UAE, Egypt, Turkey, Iran, Ukraine, Russia, Tajikistan, Uzbekistan, and Kyrgyzstan landed in Kazakhstan on April 29, Kazinform reports.

    All 3,780 passengers onboard of those flights had PCR test certificates.

    13 flights carrying 1,604 passengers landed at the airport in Almaty city.

    7 flights with 1,239 passengers onboard landed at the airport in Nur-Sultan city.

    4 flights with 466 passengers onboard landed at the airport in Shymkent city.

    3 flights carrying 335 passengers landed at the airport in Aktau city.

    1 flight carrying 136 passengers landed at the airport in Aktobe city.


    Tags:
    Kazakhstan COVID-19 Coronavirus
    Currently reading
    More news in our Telegram channel!