3,780 Kazakhstanis return home with PCR tests

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – 28 international flights from Germany, the UAE, Egypt, Turkey, Iran, Ukraine, Russia, Tajikistan, Uzbekistan, and Kyrgyzstan landed in Kazakhstan on April 29, Kazinform reports.

All 3,780 passengers onboard of those flights had PCR test certificates.

13 flights carrying 1,604 passengers landed at the airport in Almaty city.

7 flights with 1,239 passengers onboard landed at the airport in Nur-Sultan city.

4 flights with 466 passengers onboard landed at the airport in Shymkent city.

3 flights carrying 335 passengers landed at the airport in Aktau city.

1 flight carrying 136 passengers landed at the airport in Aktobe city.