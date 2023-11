ASTANA. KAZINFORM 3.7-magnitude earthquake has struck in 118km from Almaty on January 9 at 09:03:53 Almaty time, Kazinform refers to the National Seismological Stations Network.

“The epicenter of the quake was in 118km southwest from Almaty, in the territory of Kyrgyzstan. Its energy class made 8.5 and MPV magnitude was 3.7,” a statement from the NSSN reads.