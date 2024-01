ASTANA. KAZINFORM The Kazakh National Network of Seismic Stations has registered an earthquake on September 8, 2017, at 02:14:50 Almaty time.

"The earthquake epicenter is located in China, 360 km south of Almaty. Energy class: 9.5. MPV magnitude: 3.8. Coordinates: 39.97° N. 77.27° E. Depth: 5 km." the agency says.