    12:38, 14 April 2017 | GMT +6

    3.8-magnitude earthquake hits Kazakhstan

    None
    None
    ASTANA. KAZINFORM The earthquake occurred in Kazakhstan 370 km northeast from Almaty, Kazinform reports.

    At 9:53:02 National Network of Seismic Stations recorded the earthquake with epicenter located 370 km northeast from Almaty in the territory of Kazakhstan. 

    "Earthquake energy class: 8.9. MPV magnitude: 3.8. Epicenter coordinates: 45.94° N 79.55° E. Depth: 15 km. МSK-64 scale seismic intensity data: not available", says the report.

     

