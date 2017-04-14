3.8-magnitude earthquake hits Kazakhstan

ASTANA. KAZINFORM The earthquake occurred in Kazakhstan 370 km northeast from Almaty, Kazinform reports.

At 9:53:02 National Network of Seismic Stations recorded the earthquake with epicenter located 370 km northeast from Almaty in the territory of Kazakhstan.

"Earthquake energy class: 8.9. MPV magnitude: 3.8. Epicenter coordinates: 45.94° N 79.55° E. Depth: 15 km. МSK-64 scale seismic intensity data: not available", says the report.