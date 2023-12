ALMATY. KAZINFORM The network of seismic stations registered an earthquake on January 20 at 02:57:01 a.m. Almaty time.

The quake was centered 442 km northeastwards Almaty in the territory of Kazakhstan. The earthquake measured 3.8 magnitude occurred at a depth of 10 km.

As earlier reported, intensity 3-4 shaking was felt last night in Almaty.