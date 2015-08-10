3,833 children placed in adaptation centers in H1 2015

ASTANA. KAZINFORM In 6 months of the current year the Adaptation Centers of Kazakhstan have accepted more than 3,800 children, Yerzhan Zhirenbay, Chief Expert of the Children's Rights Protection Committee of the Education and Science Ministry said at a briefing today.

"There are 18 adaptation centers for minors in all regional centers of Kazakhstan to date, except for Karaganda region with only two adaptation centers in Zhezkazgan and Temirtau. Within 6 months of year 2015 the centers have accepted 3,833 children, 487 of which are the children deprived of parental care and 3,254 are neglected and homeless children", the expert said. According to the Prosecutor General's office, the number of offences committed against minors has reduced by 28.5% (from 3,908 in H1 2014 to 2,795 in H1, 2015). The number of the crimes of violence committed against minors has also decreased by 9.2% (from 1,618 to 1,394). About 400 public associations and non-governmental organizations are actively engaged in children's rights protection today.