3,834 school leavers score over 100 points at UNT in Kazakhstan

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Over 3,800 school leavers scored over 100 points on Day 1 of the Unified National Testing (UNT) in Kazakhstan.

3 girls scored the high possible number of points 125 in Almaty city.



3,834 (or 21,3%) schoolchildren scored over 100 points on the first day of UNT, compared to 3,409 (or 18,1%) in 2015.



According to the Education and Science Ministry of the Republic of Kazakhstan, 17,934 school leavers sit the testing at 44 locations on Day 1 countrywide.