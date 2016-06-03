EN
    10:14, 03 June 2016 | GMT +6

    3,834 school leavers score over 100 points at UNT in Kazakhstan

    None
    None
    ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Over 3,800 school leavers scored over 100 points on Day 1 of the Unified National Testing (UNT) in Kazakhstan.

    3 girls scored the high possible number of points 125 in Almaty city.

    3,834 (or 21,3%) schoolchildren scored over 100 points on the first day of UNT, compared to 3,409 (or 18,1%) in 2015.

    According to the Education and Science Ministry of the Republic of Kazakhstan, 17,934 school leavers sit the testing at 44 locations on Day 1 countrywide.

