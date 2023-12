3,843 Kazakhstanis recover from coronavirus

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – 3,843 Kazakhstanis have recovered from coronavirus infection, Kazinform reports citing coronavirus2020.kz.

To date, 3,843 Kazakhstanis have recovered from coronavirus:

664 in Nur-Sultan,

1111 in Almaty,

211 in Shymkent,

96 in Akmola region,

164 in Aktobe region,

150 in Almaty region,

203 in Atyrau region,

36 in East Kazakhstan region,

155 in Zhambyl region,

210 in West Kazakhstan region,

170 in Karaganda region,

50 in Kostanay region,

219 in Kyzylorda region,

71 in Mangistau region,

141 in Pavlodar region,

29 in North Kazakhstan region,

163 in Turkestan region.