3,865 more coronavirus recoveries reported in Kazakhstan

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – 3,865 people have beaten the coronavirus infection in the country over the past day, Kazinform cites coronavirus2020.kz.

Almaty city has seen the biggest four-digit number of fresh daily COVID-19 recoveries – 1,006. Almaty and Karaganda regions are second and third with 465 and 347 daily recoveries, respectively.

Pavlodar region has recorded 335 fresh daily COVID-19 recoveries.

Aktobe region has reported 237 daily COVID-19 recovered cases, Akmola region – 217, Nur-Sultan city – 205, East Kazakhstan region – 169, Kostanay region – 131, West Kazakhstan region – 128, Shymkent city – 117, North Kazakhstan region – 112, and Mangistau region – 103.

95 more recoveries have been recorded in Zhambyl region, 79 in Kyzylorda region, 75 in Turkestan region, and 44 in Atyrau region.

In total, 797,768 have recovered from the COVID-19 virus in the country.