EN
Trends:
TV AND RADIO COMPLEX OF THE PRESIDENT OF THE RK
  • kz
  • qz
  • ру
  • en
  • 中文
  • ўз
  • ق ز
    • World News
    Incidents
    Kazakhstan
    Politics
    Analytics
    Economy
    About us
    About agency Contacts Advertisement Partners Photo Site map Tags
    19:53, 21 June 2016 | GMT +6

    3.9M earthquake rocked in 352 km from Almaty

    None
    None
    ASTANA. KAZINFORM The National Seismological Stations Network of Kazakhstan has registered an earthquake in 352 km from Almaty at 17:45:23 Almaty time.

    The epicenter of the quake was at a depth of 10 km in 352 km northeast from Almaty, in the territory of China.  Its energy class made 9.3 and MPV magnitude was 3.9. The coordinates of the epicenter are 44.46° north latitude, 80.93° east longitude. No casualties or damages were reported. 

    Tags:
    Almaty News
    Currently reading
    More news in our Telegram channel!