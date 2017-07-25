3 adults, 2 kids knocked down in Almaty

ALMATY. KAZINFORM - A woman driving in her Subaru Tribeca car has knocked down five pedestrians, three adults and two children, in Almaty city today, Kazinform reports.

According to witnesses, the Subaru car hit three women and kids aged 4 and 10 and crashed into a Honda CR-V vehicle parked on the roadside afterwards.



The female driver is still in shock after the incident.



Paramedics assessed the 10-year-old child and sent him home. The 4-year-old child is in moderately grave condition.



Doctors confirmed that one of the adults is in critical condition. Two others were hospitalized after sustaining various injuries.











