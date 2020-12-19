EN
Trends:
TV AND RADIO COMPLEX OF THE PRESIDENT OF THE RK
  • kz
  • qz
  • ру
  • en
  • 中文
  • ўз
  • ق ز
    • World News
    Incidents
    Kazakhstan
    Politics
    Analytics
    Economy
    About us
    About agency Contacts Advertisement Partners Photo Site map Tags
    15:22, 19 December 2020 | GMT +6

    3 arrived from Dubai tested positive for COVID-19

    None
    None
    NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM Three Kazakhstanis, who arrived in Nur-Sultan from Dubai without PCR test results, tested positive for coronavirus, the Telegram Channel of the interdepartmental commission for COVID-19 prevention reads.

    17 international flights landed in Kazakhstan on December 18. 2,351 out of 2,561 air passengers had health certificates with negative PCR tests. Upon arrival those without PCR test results were taken to quarantine hospitals to undergo tests.

    3 out of 378 passengers arrived on December 17 were tested positive for coronavirus infection.


    Tags:
    Tourism Transport Healthcare Coronavirus Top Story
    Currently reading
    More news in our Telegram channel!