    10:57, 05 November 2016 | GMT +6

    3 cars catch fire in Almaty

    ALMATY. KAZINFORM - Three cars went on fire in Almaty city tonight, a source at the Almaty emergencies department said.

    "A car caught fire in Mustafin Street around 00:38 a.m. Firefighters were dispatched to the scene immediately. Upon arrival they saw that the Alfa Romeo car was in flames and the blaze already engulfed the Nissan Qashqai vehicle parked next to it. The fire also partly damaged Volkswagen Polo. It was completely put out at1:06 a.m.," official spokesperson of the Almaty emergencies department Sandugash Baimukhambetova told Kazinform correspondent.

    The fire covered an area of 6 square meters. No casualties or injuries were reported.

