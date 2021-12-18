3 cases of COVID-like pneumonia added in Kazakhstan in one day

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – Kazakhstan has recorded 3 new cases of the coronavirus-like pneumonia in the past 24 hours, Kazinform has learnt from coronavirus2020.kz.

36 people fully recovered from the COVID-19 like pneumonia in Kazakhstan in the past day.

Since March 13, 2020, Kazakhstan has registered a total of 83,619 cases of the coronavirus-like pneumonia. Of these, 75,847 patients fully recovered from pneumonia. The disease claimed lives of 5,195 people across the country.

Earlier it was reported that Kazakhstan posted 494 new cases of the coronavirus infection, raising the total number of confirmed COVID-19 cases to 982,475 since the start of the pandemic. Since the onset of the coronavirus pandemic 952,314 people made full recoveries from the novel coronavirus in Kazakhstan.