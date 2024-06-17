3 children die in N Kazakhstan in one week

Three children lost their lives in a tragic water incident in the North Kazakhstan region last week. Two kids drowned in Taiynsha district, while one more perished in Petropavlovsk, Kazinform News Agency conveys.

According to the Department of Emergency Situations, two 16-year-old boys drowned in the Shagalaly (Chaglinka) River of Taiynsha district on June 16. One of the adolescents was a resident of Taiynsha town, while the second was from the town of Atbasar. Both victims were citizens of the Republic of Tajikistan.

Approximately 40 individuals from the department's staff and volunteers, along with the necessary equipment and a drone, were involved in the search for teenagers. Their bodies were removed from the water and transported for forensic examination. The demise circumstances are currently under investigation.

The search for the body of a 10-year-old boy who drowned in the Esil River in Petropavlovsk has been ongoing since June 14.

According to witnesses, the boy was carried away by the current while playing with other kids in the water.

The search is underway involving 52 rescuers, police officers, and volunteers, with the assistance of five units of equipment, and three drones.