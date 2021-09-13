EN
Trends:
TV AND RADIO COMPLEX OF THE PRESIDENT OF THE RK
  • kz
  • qz
  • ру
  • en
  • 中文
  • ўз
  • ق ز
    • World News
    Incidents
    Kazakhstan
    Politics
    Analytics
    Economy
    About us
    About agency Contacts Advertisement Partners Photo Site map Tags
    10:31, 13 September 2021 | GMT +6

    3 cities, 8 regions of Kazakhstan still in high COVID-19 risk ‘red zone’

    None
    None
    NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM The cities of Nur-Sultan, Almaty and Shymkent, as well as Akmola, Aktobe, Almaty, Karaganda, Kostanay, Mangistau and Pavlodar regions are still in the high COVID-19 risk ‘red zone’ as of September 13, 2021, the Telegram Channel of the Interdepartmental Commission for preventing coronavirus spread reads.

    East Kazakhstan, Zhambyl, Kyzylorda, West Kazakhstan and North Kazakhstan region moved to the ‘yellow zone’. Turkestan region in the only one in the low COVID-19 risk ‘green zone’.

    As earlier reported, over the past 24 hours Kazakhstan confirmed 3,008 new COVID-19 cases bringing the country’s tally to 842,587.


    Tags:
    Kazakhstan COVID-19 Regions Healthcare Coronavirus Top Story
    Currently reading
    More news in our Telegram channel!