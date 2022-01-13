3 cities and 5 rgns of Kazakhstan in COVID-19 ‘red zone’

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – As of January 13, Kazakhstan’s three cities and five regions are in the «red zone» on the State’s map of the COVID-19 spread, Kazinform cites the Telegram channel of the Interdepartmental Commission on prevention of the spread of COVID-19.

Cities of Nur-Sultan, Almaty and Shymkent as well as Atyrau, Aktobe, Mangistau, Karaganda, and Kyzylorda regions are put in the «red zone» for coronavirus.

Akmola, West Kazakhstan, Pavlodar, and Kostanay regions are placed in the COVID-19 «yellow zone».

Almaty, Turkestan, Zhambyl, North Kazakhstan, and East Kazakhstan regions are in the «green zone».

Notably, Kazakhstan has registered 9,122 cases of and 792 recoveries from the coronavirus infection in the past 24 hours.