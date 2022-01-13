EN
Trends:
TV AND RADIO COMPLEX OF THE PRESIDENT OF THE RK
  • kz
  • qz
  • ру
  • en
  • 中文
  • ўз
  • ق ز
    • World News
    Incidents
    Kazakhstan
    Politics
    Analytics
    Economy
    About us
    About agency Contacts Advertisement Partners Photo Site map Tags
    10:30, 13 January 2022 | GMT +6

    3 cities and 5 rgns of Kazakhstan in COVID-19 ‘red zone’

    None
    None
    NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – As of January 13, Kazakhstan’s three cities and five regions are in the «red zone» on the State’s map of the COVID-19 spread, Kazinform cites the Telegram channel of the Interdepartmental Commission on prevention of the spread of COVID-19.

    Cities of Nur-Sultan, Almaty and Shymkent as well as Atyrau, Aktobe, Mangistau, Karaganda, and Kyzylorda regions are put in the «red zone» for coronavirus.

    Akmola, West Kazakhstan, Pavlodar, and Kostanay regions are placed in the COVID-19 «yellow zone».

    Almaty, Turkestan, Zhambyl, North Kazakhstan, and East Kazakhstan regions are in the «green zone».

    Notably, Kazakhstan has registered 9,122 cases of and 792 recoveries from the coronavirus infection in the past 24 hours.


    Tags:
    COVID-19 Coronavirus in the world Coronavirus Top Story
    Currently reading
    More news in our Telegram channel!