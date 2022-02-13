EN
Trends:
TV AND RADIO COMPLEX OF THE PRESIDENT OF THE RK
  • kz
  • qz
  • ру
  • en
  • 中文
  • ўз
  • ق ز
    • World News
    Incidents
    Kazakhstan
    Politics
    Analytics
    Economy
    About us
    About agency Contacts Advertisement Partners Photo Site map Tags
    14:40, 13 February 2022 | GMT +6

    3 coronavirus cases reported at Beijing Games

    None
    None
    ANKARA. KAZINFORM Three new coronavirus cases were detected among Beijing Games-related personnel, the Winter Olympics new Organizing Committee said Sunday.

    Two cases were found Saturday in new airport arrivals and one was in the closed-loop, the Committee said in a statement, Anadolu Agency reports.

    All personnel are in a closed-loop, separated from the public.

    One of the new arrivals was classified as either an athlete or team official, and the other was one of the other stakeholders.

    The Committee did not provide further details on identities.


    Tags:
    Sport 2022 state of emergency Coronavirus
    Currently reading
    More news in our Telegram channel!