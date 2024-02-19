18:20, 19 February 2024 | GMT +6
3 COVID-19 cases detected in Kyrgyzstan last week
In Kyrgyzstan, the epidemiological situation regarding coronavirus infection COVID-19 is regarded as stable, the Department of Disease Prevention and State Sanitary and Epidemiological Surveillance reported, Kabar reports.
According to epidemiologists, weekly monitoring of the incidence of COVID-19 continues in the republic.
According to monitoring data, from 2 to 6 cases per week are recorded weekly. During the 7th week, 3 cases were registered in Osh - 1 case and Chui region - 2.
The epidemiological situation is under control.