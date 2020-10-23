EN
    12:10, 23 October 2020 | GMT +6

    3-day weather forecast: Freezing rain to batter Kazakhstan

    NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – The National Met Office Kazhydromet has issued the 3-day weather forecast for Kazakhstan, Kazinform reports.

    The next three days weather for most parts of Kazakhstan is to be influenced by the cyclone in Finland, causing precipitation mainly freezing rain, with heavy one in certain areas. Fog, ice, strong wind, ad low snowstorms are forecast for the northern part of the country.

    The cyclone is also to bring a small rise in temperature.


