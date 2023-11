3-day weather forecast issued for 3 Kazakh cities

ASTANA. KAZINFORM – The National Met Office Kazhydromet issued the weather forecast for the Kazakh three major cities for the next three days, Kazinform reports.

Astana city is to expect partly cloudy skies, no precipitation on October 1. Wind is to blow 2-7mps. Temperatures are to drop to -5-7 degrees Celsius at night and rise to 4-6 degrees Celsius at daytime.

The city is to see 3-8mps easterly wind on October 2. -3-5 degrees Celsius temperatures are predicted at night, and 8-10 degrees Celsius temperatures at daytime.

Temperatures are to dip as low as -2 degrees Celsius at night and rise to 8-10 degrees Celsius at daytime in Astana.

The city of Almaty is to brace for partly cloudiness, no precipitation on October 1. Wind is to blow 2-7mps. Temperatures are to stand at 2-4 degrees Celsius at night and 10-12 degrees Celsius at daytime.

The city is to expect temperatures to be 3-5 degrees Celsius at night and 13-15 degrees Celsius at daytime.

Temperatures are to stand at 7-9 degrees Celsius at night and 15-17 degrees Celsius at daytime in Almaty city.

Shymkent is to expect partly cloudy skies, no precipitation. Easterly wind is to blow 8-10mps reaching 15-20mps during the day. The city is to brace for 8-13 degrees Celsius at night and 20-22 degrees Celsius at daytime.

Easterly wind at 8-13mps is predicted on October 2-3. 6-8 degrees Celsius temperatures are predicted at night and 20-22 degrees Celsius temperatures at daytime.