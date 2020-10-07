3-day weather forecast issued for Kazakhstan

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – The weather forecast has been issued for Kazakhstan for the 3 coming days, Kazinform cites Kazhydromet.

The northern cyclone which is to bring rain showers turning to snow in the northern and eastern parts of the country is to influence the weather in the greater part of Kazakhstan, causing precipitation, fog, ice and gusty wind.

It is also said that the anticyclone is to show up to end precipitation and bring temperatures falls in most parts of the country. Only the west is to enjoy the warm weather.