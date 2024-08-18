EN
    15:18, 18 August 2024

    3 dead, 3 missing in coal mine accident in China's Yunnan

    Incidents
    Photo credit: Kazinform

    Three people were killed and three others remained missing following a coal mine accident in Weixin County, southwest China's Yunnan Province, local authorities confirmed on Sunday, Xinhua reports.

    The accident, which took place at around 5:40 a.m. on Sunday at a coal mine in Santao Township, is suspected to involve a coal and gas outburst, according to the county's emergency management department.

    Rescue operations are currently underway at the site.

