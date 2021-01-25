3 dead, 6 injured in gas pipeline explosion in NE China city

DALIAN. KAZINFORM - Three people were killed and six others injured in a natural gas pipeline explosion on Monday in Dalian, a port city in northeast China's Liaoning Province, local authorities said, Xinhua reports.

The explosion occurred around 5:50 a.m. near a residential community in Jinzhou District of Dalian. The injured have been sent to hospital. Among the injured, five suffered minor injuries from shattered window glass. A previous report mistakenly put the number of the injured at eight.

A dozen vehicles caught fire after the explosion. A nearby auto repair shop then ignited, which caused another explosion and three deaths.

The fire has been put out, and an initial investigation found that the explosion was caused by leakage of the natural gas pipeline.