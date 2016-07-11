3 diagnosed with anthrax released in Karaganda city after treatment

KARAGANDA. KAZINFORM - Three patients diagnosed with anthrax have been discharged from the regional infectious hospital, a source at the Regional Healthcare Department confirmed.

"Three residents of Yerkendik village of Shetskiy district diagnosed with anthrax were released from the hospital after completing the course of treatment. A man, a woman and a 10-year-old boy were released. Three more patients are waiting for test results," Ms Aizhan Issa, spokesperson of the Regional Healthcare Department, said.



According to doctors, the three remaining patients are likely to be discharged this week.



Recall that the anthrax outbreak was registered in Yerkindik village earlier this month. The anthrax quarantine has not been lifted in the village.



11 people were taken to the regional infectious hospital with suspected anthrax. Out of 11, 8 cases were officially confirmed. A woman, 33, and a man, 49, passed away.



After the outbreak, Prime Minister of Kazakhstan Karim Massimov paid a working trip to Karaganda region to chair a session of the epizootic situation in the region. He gave a number of instructions to the ministries of agriculture, healthcare and social development as well as Karaganda region authorities regarding the anthrax outbreak.