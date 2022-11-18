EN
    16:30, 18 November 2022 | GMT +6

    3 die in head-on crash on Almaty-Ekaterinburg road

    ALMATY. KAZINFORM – Three people died in a head-on collision on Almaty-Ekaterinburg highway, Kazinform cites Polisia.kz.

    The police said that on November 18 a VAZ-21015 car driver, 21, headed to Balkhash city crossed into an oncoming lane and collided with a MAN truck driven by a 45-year-old man. The car ended up overturned in a ditch killing the driver and two passengers.

    A pre-trial investigation into the accident has been launched.


