3 die in head-on crash on Almaty-Ekaterinburg road

ALMATY. KAZINFORM – Three people died in a head-on collision on Almaty-Ekaterinburg highway, Kazinform cites Polisia.kz.

The police said that on November 18 a VAZ-21015 car driver, 21, headed to Balkhash city crossed into an oncoming lane and collided with a MAN truck driven by a 45-year-old man. The car ended up overturned in a ditch killing the driver and two passengers.

A pre-trial investigation into the accident has been launched.