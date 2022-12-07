EN
    3 die in house fire in Almaty rgn

    KONAYEV. KAZINFORM – A house caught fire at night in Kosmos village, Yenbekshikazakh district, Almaty region, Kazinform correspondent reports.

    As a result of the fire in Kosmos village, Yenbekshikazakh district, Almaty region, three people were killed and six taken to hospital, the emergency situations department of Almaty region said in a statement.

    The fire caught the house with an area of 90 sq.km. The fire was localized at 1:03am and eliminated at 1:15am.


