EN
What's trending:
TV AND RADIO COMPLEX OF THE PRESIDENT OF THE RK
  • kz
  • qz
  • ру
  • en
  • 中文
  • ўз
  • ق ز
    • World News
    Incidents
    Kazakhstan
    Politics
    Analytics
    Economy
    About us
    About agency Contacts Advertisement Partners Photo Site map Tags
    12:30, 21 December 2019 | GMT +6

    3 die in mass car pile-up in Almaty region

    None
    None
    ALMATY REGION. KAZINFORM – Three people were killed in a mass road accident on the Almaty-Khorgos highway, Kazinform has learnt from KazAvtoZhol.

    According to reports, the MAN track driver lost control of the vehicle on the 193rd km of the highway and crossed into the oncoming lane.

    As a result of that, the MAN truck crashed into another truck and the police cruiser on the highway. Three people, including two police officers and the first truck driver died.

    The police are investigating.

    Tags:
    Road accidents Almaty region Agriculture
    Currently reading
    More news in our Telegram channel!