3 die in road accident in Aktobe rgn

AKTOBE. KAZINFORM – Three people were killed as a result of a road accident involving two cars in Aktobe region, Kazinform cites Polisia.kz.

According to the police, on October 30 a driver, 24, of the VAZ-2110 car hit the Lada Vesta vehicle after crossing into an oncoming lane on Kobda-Zhirenkopa road.

As a result of the accident, drivers of the two cars and a Lada Vesta passenger died on the spot due to sustained injuries.

The case is being investigated.









Photo: polisia.kz















