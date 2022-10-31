EN
Trends:
TV AND RADIO COMPLEX OF THE PRESIDENT OF THE RK
  • kz
  • qz
  • ру
  • en
  • 中文
  • ўз
  • ق ز
    • World News
    Incidents
    Kazakhstan
    Politics
    Analytics
    Economy
    About us
    About agency Contacts Advertisement Partners Photo Site map Tags
    18:59, 31 October 2022 | GMT +6

    3 die in road accident in Aktobe rgn

    None
    AKTOBE. KAZINFORM – Three people were killed as a result of a road accident involving two cars in Aktobe region, Kazinform cites Polisia.kz.

    According to the police, on October 30 a driver, 24, of the VAZ-2110 car hit the Lada Vesta vehicle after crossing into an oncoming lane on Kobda-Zhirenkopa road.

    As a result of the accident, drivers of the two cars and a Lada Vesta passenger died on the spot due to sustained injuries.

    The case is being investigated.



    Photo: polisia.kz






    Tags:
    Aktobe region Incidents Accidents
    Currently reading
    More news in our Telegram channel!