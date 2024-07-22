3 die in road accident in N Kazakhstan region

Three people died after a fiery crash involving a tractor-trailer and a car in North Kazakhstan region, Kazinform News Agency correspondent reports.

According to the police, they found that an Infiniti FX45 had hit a tractor-trailer on Astana-Petropavlovsk road near the administration center of Kyzylzhar district – Beskol.

As a result of the collision, a 20-year-old driver and two passengers of the Infiniti car died on the spot. One more passenger of the car was taken to the central district hospital.

An investigation into the accident has been launched.