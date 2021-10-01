3 die of COVID-19 in Atyrau region in the past day

ATYRAU. KAZINFORM – 23 COVID-19 patients are in critical condition at infectious facilities in Atyrau region. Six of them are staying at the intensive care units on life support, Kazinform correspondent reports.

The healthcare department of Atyrau region said in a statement that presently 308 people are being treated for the coronavirus infection at the infectious facilities of the region.

Bed occupancy at the infectious facilities stands at 13.1%. 23 COVID-19 patients remain at the intensive care units on life support. Bed occupancy at the intensive care units amounts to 25.5%.

It was added that three people died of the coronavirus infection in Atyrau region in the past day.

The biggest number of fresh COVID-19 cases has been registered in the city of Atyrau.