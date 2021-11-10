3 die of COVID-like pneumonia in Kazakhstan in one day

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – Kazakhstan has recorded 205 new cases of the coronavirus-like pneumonia in the past 24 hours, Kazinform has learnt from coronavirus2020.kz.

270 people fully recovered from the COVID-19 like pneumonia in Kazakhstan in the past day. In addition, three deaths related to the COVID-like pneumonia were recorded in Kazakhstan in the past 24 hours.

Since March 13, 2020, Kazakhstan has registered a total of 80,577 cases of the coronavirus-like pneumonia. Of these, 70,278 patients fully recovered from pneumonia. The disease claimed lives of 5,076 people across the country.

Earlier it was reported that Kazakhstan posted 1,128 new cases of the coronavirus infection, raising the total number of confirmed COVID-19 cases to 951,667 since the start of the pandemic. Since the onset of the coronavirus pandemic 906,190 people made full recoveries from the novel coronavirus in Kazakhstan.